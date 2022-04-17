‘Today’: Why Savannah Guthrie’s Recent Photo Has Viewers On-Edge

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of herself running over cables strewn throughout Rockefeller Plaza on April 8, instantly sparking some concern from viewers. Late last month, Guthrie sprained her toe, which meant she could wear fuzzy slippers on the Today Show set. Guthrie, 50, continued working through the injury, just as she did when she needed her retina repaired in 2019.

During Today‘s March 31 broadcast, Guthrie showed off the fuzzy slippers she wore instead of high heels. She sprained her toe the night before and could not join Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Carson Daily outside. “I think I broke it,” she said, reports PEOPLE. “I stubbed it so hard. It might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves. It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand but [can’t walk].”

During a cooking segment with chef Evan Funke, Guthrie joked about needing a sip of wine early in the morning because her toe hurt. She shared photos of herself wearing the slippers on Instagram and a picture of a chunk of ice on her foot. “Sprained toe silver lining – doing the show in slippers. I may never go back,” she wrote.

Since spraining her toe, Guthrie’s photos on Instagram have only shown her wearing flats. On April 8, she shared a picture of herself walking around all the camera cables outside the Today studio, showing off her pink sneakers. “Running the plaza obstacle course,” she wrote.

The photo sparked a mix of comments from Guthrie’s followers. While many focused on her comfortable shoes, others begged her to avoid another mishap. “This is how ankles get sprained,” one fan wrote. “Be careful, Savannah,” another commented. “Be careful! You don’t need any more injuries,” another wrote.

Guthrie’s fans have reason to be worried about her safety because she has a history of injuries. In November 2019, she needed her retina repaired after her son Charley accidentally hit her with a toy train. She missed several weeks of work while recovering from surgeries. In April 2021, she had one last “teeny-tiny eye surgery,” Guthrie told fans.

In 2020, Guthrie had cataract surgery, which greatly improved her vision. “[Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman] and I walked out, and on the street corner, I just started sobbing because I was so glad. And I think what doctors do is amazing, and I’m so lucky,” she said on Today in July 2020. “This was cataract surgery. People get it every day. It’s not even anything super-duper special, but boy is it special to me.”