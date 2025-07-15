Emmy Winner Jeremy Railton Has Died

Emmy-winning art director and production designer Jeremy Railton, who worked with musical artists including Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac and on shows such as Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, has died.

Railton passed away Wednesday at his home in Three Rivers, California at the age of 80, according to Live Design. His death was confirmed by his friend, Sara Boucher, though Railton’s cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with deep sadness that I share that our guiding light, Jeremy Railton, left us yesterday, with sweet Ryan and Brian by his side,” Boucher said. “He was a delicate diplomat, ardent artist, debonair do-gooder, avian altruist, mind-blowing magic maker and heartwarming human of the highest order. He was my Kenobi, Dumbledore and Blue Fairy, all-in-one. I loved him, fiercely. The world has lost a masterpiece of a man.”

Born on a ranch in Zimbabwe in August 1944, Railton studied Fine Art at the University of Cape Town before eventually moving his studies to England, per PLSN. He began his career working in the British film industry while still a student before eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where he worked for the prestigious Mark Taper Forum, working alongside Christopher Isherwood and assisting Cecil Beaton on an LA production of My Fair Lady.

Railton went on to enjoy a storied career in TV and film as an art director, costume designer, and production designer. In addition to earning critical acclaim as a production designer in Paramount’s The Two Jakes, he also took home a total of four Emmys – the 1987 Winner Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Costume Design for Hallmark Hall of Fame’s children series Zoobilee Zoo and the 1988 Winner Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, as well as Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program for the XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2002. He also earned an Art Director’s Guild Award and the Buzz Price THEA Award.

During his career, Railton also made a name for himself in the world of music, becoming one of the most prolific art directors and production designers. Among the many artists he worked with were Rod Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Phil Collins, Cher, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Neil Diamond, Ozzy Osbourne, Diana Ross, and Fleetwood Mac, among numerous others.

Paying tribute to Railton, Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) said it was “saddened by the news that longtime TEA member Jeremy Railton has passed away… TEA offers its deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. Jeremy was a true creative who inspired those around him, and we are proud to have called him a member, colleague and friend. May he rest in peace.”