‘Today’: Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Haircut

Savannah Guthrie is sporting an all-new ‘do. The Today co-anchor, who recently appeared on the NBC morning program from home, showed off her brand new and much shorter haircut with fans and Today viewers on social media, revealing in a Sunday Instagram post that she got her hair “chopped.”

While Today audiences are familiar with Guthrie’s traditionally long hair, the co-anchor typically sporting brunette locks that sit just past the shoulders, when Guthrie took to the social media platform over the weekend, she revealed a much short look. Guthrie swapped her long hair for a style that not sits just above the shoulders, and fans certainly seem to be loving it. Guthrie’s post flooded with comments from fans giving their stamp of approval. In the comments section, one person wrote, “looks fabulous,” with somebody else adding, “beautiful! Nothing like a good chop.” A third person said Guthrie’s look was “radiating.”

The debut of Guthrie’s new ‘do comes just days after the NBC morning news anchor returned to Studio 1A following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Just days after Hoda Kotb tested positive for the virus, Guthrie shared with viewers while filming from home that she, too, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“We’re trading places,” Guthrie joked at the time. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.” Amid her idangosis, Guthrie appeared on Today virtually. She and Kotb were able to reunite in the studio for the first time last week, with Guthrie sharing a smiling selfie of the first day back alongside the caption, “and it feels SO good.”

Today wasn’t the only morning show to be hit hard by COVID in the last few weeks. Both Robin Roberts an Amy Robach of ABC’s Good Morning America announced last week that they tested positive for the virus. While Roberts said she was only experiencing mild symptoms, Robach explained that her symptoms began with “exhaustion and lower back pain.” Robach said she was “getting stronger every day” and was “hunkering down” amid her recovery. Robach added, “I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!”