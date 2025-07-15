Rare Update on Brian Williams’ Personal Life

Brian Williams is as hands-on as a grandpa can be. His daughter, actress Allison Williams, recently got candid about the special bond the beloved journalist shares with her son, Arlo.

Allison is married to Alexander Dreymond. Their secret wedding was confirmed in January of this year.

“I hear he’s grand’paing hard right now with little Arlo,” host Savannah Guthrie told the actress during a recent appearance of the Megan 2.0 star in promotion of the film on Today. “He’s an incredibly wonderful grandfather,” the Girls alum gushed. “It’s like, they’re so engaged. Last night, both of my parents were there with him, doing a whole bedtime routine. I feel so lucky. It really takes a village. And I live so close to them, and I get to have that actual, like proximate, sort of multigenerational child care experience. I’m super, super lucky.”

Guthrie asked what the famed journalist likes to be called by his grandson. “What’s his grandpa name? Because I used to call him B-Dubs. “It’s not far,” the actress noted. “His grandpa name is Bub. And as Arlo spells Bububub. He’s three, he’s working on it.”

Like her father, Allison keeps her personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, she recently detailed her traumatic birthing experience bringing Arlo into the world.

“From the moment I arrived,” she told host Amanda Hirsch on an episode of Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “his heart rate would go down. Huge trauma,” she said of the moments leading up to the unexpected procedure. “Deeply stressful. I realized in that moment that I hadn’t thought about the possibility of having a C-section.”

Of her birth plan, she noted, “I hadn’t pictured it,” she continued, “wondered what it was like. I kind of was like, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah. I’ve never had surgery. I don’t wanna think about this.’ And so I didn’t.”

“That was just a profoundly scary moment where I realized like, ‘Oh my god. I’m about to have surgery for the first time,’” she explained. “’And this all just feels extremely scary and not what I was picturing.’ In the moment where she told me it was happening, I was processing a lot of things at the same time,” she remembered. “‘What’s about to happen to me? What’s this gonna be like? What does this mean, etcetera?’ And if I knew the answers to some of those things, I would just be processing like, ‘This isn’t going the way I pictured it,’ or ‘I’m scared’ or ‘This is vulnerable.’”