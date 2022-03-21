‘Today’ Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals She Once Had a Miscarriage

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before she welcomed her daughter Vale. Guthrie, 50, and husband Michael Feldman, 53, thought they would never have children together because of her age. Today, they are parents to daughter Vale, 7, and son Charley, 5.

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant], because the years were getting on,” Guthrie, who was 41 when she suffered a miscarriage, told Good Housekeeping. She also went through two rounds of IVF. She did not think it was impossible for her to get pregnant, it just seemed unlikely to her.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” she explained. “I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen. ‘Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life. I’m not entitled to have a baby too.’ Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Guthrie said she was “glad” her children did not have to experience the “stressed, anxious, and insecure 30-year-old version” of herself. “The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action,” she added.

“We live in New York City, and there are a lot of older parents, so you don’t stick out like a sore thumb,” Guthrie continued. “But sometimes I wonder, on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, Do younger parents feel this way? And the answer is yes. I know them, they’re my friends – and they’re exhausted. All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it.”

Guthrie also finds it helpful to work closely with another mom, Hoda Kotb. Her Today Show co-anchor adopted daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman. The two enjoy venting to each other, Guthrie said.

“We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids,” Guthrie told Good Housekeeping. “It’s amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They’re not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work.”

Guthrie and Feldman, a former Democratic political advisor who co-founded The Glover Park Group, married in 2014. She was previously married to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009. Guthrie and Kotb have been co-hosting Today since November 2017.