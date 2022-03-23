‘Today’ Anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Serenade Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

TODAY show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night where they proved that they could keep up with the musical comedian. Fallon produced two acoustic guitars from behind the couch during their interview and coaxed them into playing. Although they were hesitant at first, they were soon strumming along and singing “Take me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

“Well, I was looking for something different that no one’s ever talked to you guys about, and I found something that’s very interesting to me,” Fallon began with a conspiratorial smirk. “You both are musically talented – musically gifted, I would say! I heard that you both know how to play guitar.” Guthrie and Kotb protested that Fallon was over-selling it and that they could both play a few chords but that was it. Fallon assured them that three chords were enough to play something, and he began to hand out instruments.

https://youtu.be/Cvdj2Pba6iY

It may have started reluctantly, but once the sing-along got started it was clearly infectious. The studio audience began clapping and singing along while the in-house band offered some basic percussion to go along with the song. Fallon initiated a commercial break on a high note while the song was still going.

Guthrie and Kotb joked about their concert on Wednesday morning’s episode of the Today show

as well. Kotb said: “It was so fun,” while Guthrie laughed about how quickly they transitioned from reluctant to excited. She said: “We went from shy to ‘Hello, New York!’ We’re setting tour dates.”

Kotb and Guthrie discussed their hectic lives working on the morning news show while raising young children. Kotb is 57 while Guthrie is 50 and both are dedicated to their families. They gave another joint interview recently with Good Housekeeping, where they said that there are some advantages to being “old moms.”

“I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action,” Guthrie said. Kotb said that when she imagines a younger version of herself parenting, she is grateful that she waited.

“All of a sudden all the things about having little kids that seem like a problem, you see in a whole different way. And I find myself being so much more patient and calm than I ever would have been at a younger age,” she said. She also added that she and Guthrie lean on each other for this unique experience, saying: “I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did, and I come in the next morning [thinking], ‘I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying.’ Like, I don’t want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. [She’ll say], ‘That was my Wednesday.’ It makes you feel less alone.”