‘Today’ Show: Savannah Guthrie Starts New Segment Learning ‘Impossible’ Skill

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie has never hidden the fact that she is not an experienced cook on the show. She finally decided to change that with the new series Starting From Scratch. The first segment was released in December and paired Guthrie with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell. Another episode was released earlier this month.

“If you’ve watched TODAY over the years, you’re probably aware that I don’t know the first thing about cooking… until now,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram on March 9, alongside a trailer for the series. “I’m finally tackling the impossible and hosting my own cooking show Starting from Scratch. Join me and actual, real-life, (patient) chefs each week as I learn the kitchen basics – and heat up recipes that you can make at home.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first episode of Starting From Skratch streamed on Today All Day back in December, with another episode airing on March 9 with Heiskell. Siri Daly joined Guthrie for the March 11 episode to share kid-friendly recipes. The recipes in the first episode included pan-roasted chicken thighs with mushrooms and thyme; potato-cauli mash with yogurt and chives; and baby kale salad with lemony breadcrumbs.

Guthrie revealed that her family relies on her husband Michael Feldman’s cooking in a December essay announcing the show. Whenever she has appeared in Today cooking segments, the food was all prepared ahead of time. However, she decided it was finally time for her to learn to cook herself.

“Every week, I will attempt a menu from scratch,” Guthrie wrote of the show. “I will be joined by an actual, real-life, honest-to-goodness chef, someone who is patient enough to watch this painful process unfold and answer every one of my goofball inquiries, kind of like my own personal Butterball hotline. Starting from Scratch is my earnest, heartfelt, and unintentionally comical culinary journey.”

Guthrie and Feldman are parents to daughter Vale, 7, and son Charley, 5. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, Guthrie, 50, opened up about her journey to becoming a mom and revealed she suffered a miscarriage at 41. “I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant] because the years were getting on,” Guthrie told the magazine, adding that she never wanted to get her hopes up. However, Guthrie said she was “glad” her children never met the ” “stressed, anxious, and insecure 30-year-old version” of herself. “The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action,” she said.