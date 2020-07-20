'Today' Fans Send Savannah Guthrie Well Wishes on Day of Her Eye Surgery

Today show viewers are sending their well wishes to Savannah Guthrie as she heads into eye surgery on Monday. The co-host of the popular NBC morning show was set to head back into the operating room for cataract surgery after suffering "an expected complication after retina detachment" earlier this year.

Headed off for cataract surgery! This was an expected complication after retina detachment. Very hopeful to be seeing 💯 and back at work this week! ❤️👀 pic.twitter.com/GOrjoMpr9J — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) July 20, 2020

Guthrie's eye injury saga began in November of 2019 after her son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train, causing a retinal tear. After undergoing multiple laser treatments in an attempt to avoid surgery, the co-host underwent retinal detachment surgery in December of 2019, forcing her to miss several days of the morning show as she recovered. Although the surgery "worked, Guthrie later revealed that she would have to undergo a second procedure after suffering complications from the first.

As Guthrie prepared for surgery Monday morning, many fans flocked to social media to send their well wishes, expressing their hopes that she has a speedy recovery. Keep scrolling to see how fans are sending Guthrie their well wishes as she heads into surgery.