Tim Allen Reacts to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'Sad, Sad News'

Tim Allen is mourning the loss of Kirstie Alley. Alley, who starred alongside Allen in 1997's For Richer or Poorer, died Monday, Dec. 5 following a battle with cancer. She was 71. As news of her death broke, her former co-star joined the throngs of celebrities of fans who took to social media to pay tribute.

Allen paid tribute to Alley on Twitter Monday evening, sharing a sweet post in remembrance of his former co-star. Sharing the post with his nearly 1 million followers, Allen wrote, "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news," as he went on to offer "prayers for all her family." Back in the late '90s, Allen and Alley share the screen together in director Bryan Spicer's comedy film For Richer or Poorer. In the film, the pair starred as a New York socialite couple, after discovering that their accountant has embezzled millions and pinned the blame on them, are forced to flee, eventually ending up in an Amish area of Pennsylvania. Replying to Allen's post, many fans shared their plans to watch the film in remembrance of Alley.

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

Along with her role in For Richer or Poorer, Alley was well-known for her roles in Cheers, Look Who's Talking, Veronica's Closet, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Born in Wichita, Kansas, Alley moved to Los Angeles in 1979 before making her film debut in the 1982 classic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, playing the Vulcan officer Lt. Saavik. Her breakout role came in the 1987 comedy Summer School. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed Monday that their mother, whom they remembered as "incredible, fierce, and loving," passed away "after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they continued. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Alley is survived by her children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, whom she shared with ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Alley and Peterson split in 1997 after 14 years of marriage. Alley is also survived by True's son, Waylon Tripp Parker, who was born in June 2016.