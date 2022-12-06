John Travolta Remembers 'Special Relationship' With Kirstie Alley in Wake of Actress' Death

On Monday evening, it was reported that Kirstie Alley passed away. Shortly after her death was announced, several of her famous friends, including John Travolta, took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. In Travolta's message, he spoke lovingly about the "special relationship" he had with his longtime friend. Alley and Travolta have been friends for decades. They starred in Look Who's Talking, Look Who's Talking Too, and Look Who's Talking Now together.

Travolta posted two photos on Instagram alongside his tribute — a solo one of Alley and another that featured him and the late star sharing an embrace. He captioned the images by writing that his friendship with Alley was "one of the most special relationships I've ever had." Travolta ended his post by making sure that Alley knows how much she's loved, as he wrote, "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Travolta wasn't the only one of Alley's good friends who paid tribute to her on social media. Tim Allen, who starred alongside Alley in For Richer or Poorer, wrote on Twitter that it was incredibly "sad, sad news." He offered his prayers to his late friend's family. Alley's family announced the sad news on Monday. As TV Line noted, her children, True and Lillie, released a statement on Alley's Twitter account. In their statement, they shared that Alley died after battling cancer. She was 71 years old at the time of her death.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the message read. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," their statement continued. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."