Kirstie Alley's Death Shocks Fans of the Controversial 'Cheers' Legend

Kirstie Alley's death came as a shocker to many, including her fans. The Cheers star, who made headlines for her controversial views in recent years, died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Her fans and colleagues were quick to share their sadness and surprise on social media.

Alley died surrounded by her closest family members after a battle with cancer that was only recently discovered, her children, William True and Lillie Parker, said in a statement. The two-time Emmy winner "fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children wrote. "As iconic as she was o screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Alley was a true television icon, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. She was introduced on the sitcom in 1987 after Shelley Long left and was a new love interest for Ted Danson's Sam Malone. The role earned Alley a Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1991 and nominations in 1988, 1990, 1992, and 1993. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for the TV movie David's Mother and two further nominations for The Last Don and Veronica's Closet.