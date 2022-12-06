Kirstie Alley's Death Shocks Fans of the Controversial 'Cheers' Legend
Kirstie Alley's death came as a shocker to many, including her fans. The Cheers star, who made headlines for her controversial views in recent years, died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Her fans and colleagues were quick to share their sadness and surprise on social media.
Alley died surrounded by her closest family members after a battle with cancer that was only recently discovered, her children, William True and Lillie Parker, said in a statement. The two-time Emmy winner "fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children wrote. "As iconic as she was o screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
Alley was a true television icon, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. She was introduced on the sitcom in 1987 after Shelley Long left and was a new love interest for Ted Danson's Sam Malone. The role earned Alley a Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1991 and nominations in 1988, 1990, 1992, and 1993. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for the TV movie David's Mother and two further nominations for The Last Don and Veronica's Closet.
'Condolences to her family'
So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo— Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022
The star also appeared in several important films. She made her acting debut in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn as Lt. Saavik. In 1989, she joined John Travolta for Look Who's Talking, which was a surprise smash hit. They made sequels in 1990 and 1993. Alley also competed on Dancing With the Stars twice. Earlier this year, she was seen in The Masked Singer. Alley is survived by her two children and her grandson.
'Rest in peace my friend'
I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022
Scroll on to see how fans and Hollywood responded to Alley's death.
'She was brave and beautiful'
"I am so incredibly sad we lost [Kirstie Alley]. I loved her so much," one fan tweeted. "She was brave and beautiful, and so incredibly talented. My condolences to her family."
'This one hurts a lot'
Will be watching “It Takes Two” in Kirstie Alley’s honour. 💔 pic.twitter.com/bpxObMp2Ma— Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) December 6, 2022
"This one hurts a lot Rest In Peace Kirstie Alley," one fan tweeted.
'A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley'
Everyone’s talking about Cheers but my favorite Kirstie Alley movie was Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/dADwR9oEpa— britt 🍁 (@brittanysaidwut) December 6, 2022
"A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family," Tim Allen, who worked with Alley on For Richer or Poorer, tweeted.
'She was a great actress'
R.I.P. Kirstie Alley.— Fábio Marchi (@fabiomarchi) December 6, 2022
Triste. pic.twitter.com/VD7BzDsSkC
"I might not have agreed with Kirstie Alley's beliefs but she was a great actress. RIP and prayers to two children," one person wrote.