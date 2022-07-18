'The View': Sunny Hostin Shares Interesting Insight on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship

The View's Sunny Hostin has some interesting insight on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship. According to the TV personality, those details come courtesy of the Marry Me star's mother herself. PEOPLE reported that Hostin said that Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, told her that Affleck is her daughter's "true love."

On Monday's episode of The View, they discussed the fact that Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. Apparently, Hostin was "not surprised" by the news based on what she heard from Lopez's mother, who is a big fan of The View. As for why she wasn't surprised to hear about the nuptials, Hostin said that it's because she heard that "Ben is her true love."

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," Hostin continued. "I've spoken to her mother Lupe about it." She added, "I know that this is gonna last forever, and they're gonna live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him. And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time."

Lopez and Affleck surprised the world by announcing on Sunday that they wed in Las Vegas. The couple has had a long and unique road to the altar. The first started dating in 2002 and became engaged later that year. They called off their wedding in 2003 and later went their separate ways. In 2021, they reconnected following the end of Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez and announced their engagement in April of this year.

"[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about their Las Vegas nuptials. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing: for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage." She added, "But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."