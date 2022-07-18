Jennifer Lopez Reveals 2 Wedding Dresses for Intimate Ceremony With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was a beautiful bride in two stunning gowns as she tied the knot with Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on Saturday. The actress and singer first sported a classic boatneck dress with sentimental value, which she shared with her fans in her On the JLo newsletter Sunday.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez shared in an emotional clip shared to her Instagram. The Grammy winner looked radiant with her classic bronzed glam and loose curls that she paired with the dress. For the ceremony, held at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel, Lopez changed into a stunning Zuhair Murad bridal gown, featuring a white lace, off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, corset bodice and train, paired with a matching veil.

Lopez had previously worn a Zuhair Murad Bridal Couture gown in her romantic comedy Marry Me, and Affleck sported a white jacket from his own closet during the ceremony. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year. In 2003, they postponed their wedding under intense media scrutiny, and the couple would ultimately split. Affleck would go on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez would go on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck found their way back to one another following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. In April, Affleck popped the question to Lopez. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," the happy bride wrote in her newsletter, calling her wedding the "best night of our lives."