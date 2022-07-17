Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.

Hours after TMZ reported the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, Lopez sent out a special edition of her On the JLo newsletter to fans with the simple subject, "We did it." The message included a collection of photos from the wedding, as well as clips of the stars getting prepared. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she began. "Exactly what we wanted."

Lopez said the two were in line behind two couples and they "barely" reached the white wedding chapel before midnight. The chapel staff stayed open late and let them take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez went on to note that when "love is real," the only thing that matters in marriage is " one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another." Their new blended family has love "in abundance," as they look forward to their lives with five "amazing" children. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez concluded. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for." Lopez signed the note as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," confirming reports that she changed her last name.