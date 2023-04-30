Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Estate Determined After 'Ellen' Favorite's Death Without Will

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' estate has been settled. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, has been granted half of his monetary earnings as a choreographer, producer, and more, per court documents obtained by E! News. On April 26, four months after Boss' death without a will on Dec. 13, the Superior Court of California issued its legal decision. Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in February to prove to the court that she is the wife of Boss, with whom she has children Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 7, and Zaia Boss, 3. As noted in the petition, Holker's legal team stated that Boss "owned nothing of value at the time of marriage" and that he "did not receive any assets by way of gift, devise or bequest during the marriage, and all existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties."

In accordance with the documents, Holker has been granted earnings that include half of Boss' interest in Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., half of his Goldman Sachs Investment account interest, half of his royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, and half of his royalties from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. Holker confirmed his death on Dec. 14, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him." In February, the 35-year-old thanked fans for the outpouring of support following the loss of Boss, whom she married in 2013. In her first video statement, Holker addressed fans via Instagram. "I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories, and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life, and it's brought us so much hope and inspiration," she said in part.

"He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people." She added: "It's going to feel a little bit different. But we know that that's our purpose. And we'll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there." Holker said she was determined to mourn the loss of her husband with love and kindness in the manner that he lived his life. She encouraged everyone to follow in his footsteps.