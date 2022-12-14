Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' DJ, Reportedly Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ best known for his years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has reportedly died at the age of 40. Law enforcement sources told reporters from TMZ that Boss had been found dead in a hotel in Los Angeles, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fans everywhere are mourning the iconic DJ.

Police said that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, came to an LAPD station on Tuesday out of concern for her husband. Holker reportedly told them that Boss had left home without his car, which was unusual, and that she was worried about him. Later in the same day, police responded to a reported shooting at a hotel in town. Boss had already passed away when he was discovered. So far, there are no further details on his passing.

This story is developing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.