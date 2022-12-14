Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

Holker ended her statement by addressing Boss directly. She wrote: "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Holker went to police on Tuesday out of concern for Boss shortly before he was found dead. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Holker went to an LAPD station to ask for help finding her husband, noting that he left home without his car, which was unusual. However, police did not locate Boss until they got a call about a shooting at a nearby hotel.

Boss was best known for being the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the show's end earlier this year. He played music and kept the energy in the room high, entertaining DeGeneres' fondness for dancing between segments. However, he also served as a kind of co-host at times and even took over for DeGeneres once in a while. In 2020, DeGeneres made him an executive producer on the show.

Boss and Holker also hosted a show on Disney+ called Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. Naturally, this made fans interested in their love story, and they amassed a dedicated following on social media. Fans are mourning Boss all over the internet at the time of this writing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.