Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Shares Thankful Message in First Post Since Death

Despite her heartbreak over the shocking death of her longtime beloved husband, Allison Holker is grateful for the outpour of support from fans around the world of her husband, So You Think You Can Dance standout Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In her first video statement since his suicide in Dec. 2022, Holker took a moment to address fans via Instagram. "I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories, and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life, and it's brought us so much hope and inspiration," she said in part. "He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people."

She added: "It's going to feel al little bit different. But we know that that's our purpose. And we'll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember the we can still move from there." Holker insisted that she will mourn with love and kindness, the way her husband lived is life. She encourages all to do the same.

The video comes just days after Holker and an estimated 500 guested gathered to honor tWitch in a Celebration of Life ceremony, which was attended by Derek Hough, Debbie Allen, and Ellen DeGeneres, to name a few. tWitch worked as DeGeneres' celebrity DJ on the show before being promoted to executive producer in 2020.

Holker and tWitch celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before his death. The couple shared three children together. The widow recently filed paperwork to helm his estate, as he died without a will. He was 40 years old.