'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Shares Some Explicit Love for Ron Perlman's Latest Donald Trump Slam

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter voiced support for actor Ron Perlman's latest critique on President Donald Trump on Twitter. Perlman, who played Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, commented on the recent reports that European countries will not allow Americans to enter due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prolific character actor has gained attention in recent weeks for his public arguments with Republican politicians.

"Americans under Donald Trump have been banned from entering into Europe. Because we are diseased. Yes my friends, in 3 short years this reality show clown has turned us into a 'S—hole Country,'" Perlman tweeted on Thursday, using Trump's own alleged phrase referring to Haiti and African countries. Sutter retweeted Perlman on Thursday, adding, "I f—ing love you."

Earlier this week, the European Union lifted a travel ban on 14 counties but said restrictions will continue for U.S. citizens due to the rising coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions will continue at least for the next two weeks, when the situation will be reviewed again, reports The Independent. The ban means Americans cannot travel to the 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The ban was put in place on March 16.

Perlman has long been a Trump critic on Twitter and he has only continued during the coronavirus pandemic. He has also taken on Republicans directly. Last month, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida called out Perlman for being a "social justice warrior" who had "no problem" playing a white supremacist on Sons of Anarchy. Perlman reminded Gaetz he was playing a fictional character, writing, "Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing a—holes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?" Gaetz still tried to claim a victory, claiming Perlman would not be tweeting to him if his message "weren't true & effective." Perlman snapped back, "Speaking of Woke Matty, do you think it’s just Hollywood that thinks you’re an a—hole? Read the comments, I’ll wait."

That situation then gave birth to a back-and-forth between Perlman and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who said he would donate $10,000 to a "nonpolitical" charity of Perlman's choice if he lasted five minutes in a wrestling ring with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Perlman offered to give $50,000 to Black Lives Matter and suggested Cruz should wrestle him himself instead of Jordan.

This week, Perlman appeared on The Dean Obeidallah Show, where he had even more strong works for Trump and those politicizing the coronavirus pandemic. "We have a guy who will do anything to sort of satiate the sexual fetish need he has for the things that I listed - which again is money, power, and attention," Perlman said on the show. "There is no core; there is no America; there is no anything."