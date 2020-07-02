'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Ron Perlman Reveals 'Hellboy' Would Show Donald Trump What the 'Right Hand of Doom Feels Like'

✖

Sons of Anarchy alum Ron Perlman recently issued some new comments on Donald Trump, saying that his character Hellboy would show the U.S. president what the "right hand of doom feels like." On Wednesday, Perlman was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show and spoke candidly about his opinion of Trump, as well as chided those politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a guy who will do anything to sort of satiate the sexual fetish need he has for the things that I listed - which again is money, power, and attention," Perlman said. "There is no core; there is no America; there is no anything." Obeidallah then referenced Hellboy — a character that Perlman played in two hit films — prompting the actor to respond, "Oh, I hope I'm the first motherf—er he meets when he gets down there, too…. I would show him what the right hand of doom feels like on a motherf—er."

Perlman continued to criticize Trump, saying, "He is not f—ing president of anything. He’s a f—ing guy who has this insatiable need to maintain the things that I just listed. And he's using this high office — which is one of the great honors that can be bestowed upon anyone, is to be in a position where they can really, really guide the world to a better place, guide the country to a greater sort of spiritual level of 'E pluribus unum.' That’s the f—ing mandate right there. And we have a guy who will do anything to sort of satiate the sexual fetish need he has for the things that I listed - which again is money, power, and attention.

Perlman then turned his focus toward how he sees Trump's leadership impacting the nation, saying, "There is no core; there is no America; there is no anything. And the sick and twisted part of it all is that — I don't know, he's managed to resonate in a sector of this country that just blows my mind. It blows my mind that anybody could listen to this guy for one f—ing second, Dean, and think that he’s the president of anything.

Finally, Perlman shared his thoughts on how all he believes the coronavirus response has been impacted. "This thing of politicizing the life-and-deathness of this virus, of just taking a contrary position to be provocative, to sort of titillate that mass of people that he titillates by just pushing their angry button," he said. "If you go to hell, I don’t know a better way to get there than the way this guy’s comported himself during this horrifically tragic event."