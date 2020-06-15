'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz to Wrestling Match

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has challenged Texas Senator Ted Cruz to a wrestling match. Cruz jumped into a Twitter feud raging between Florida politician Matt Gaetz and Perlman, suggesting that Perlman should have a charity wrestling match with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who used to be an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

"Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/@Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?" Cruz tweeted. Perlman responded, "Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy s— man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his a—? Yo, can I get your autograph man?" He then fired back, "I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning Jim Jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f— him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending."

Teddy, Teddy, what kind of a muthafucka offers to have another guy, probably asleep at the time, kick another guy’s ass? https://t.co/v7EFmP1Mqe — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz replied, "I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?" Perlman later added, "Let’s get back to bidness Ted. Jim Jordan’s too easy, just a little b—. But you teddy, you talk shit about New York every chance you get. My hometown. It’s personal. Let’s go mofo!" The feud between Perlman and Gaetz was originally sparked by Perlman tweeting, "The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a f— about what you two dips—s think," and the tagging both Gaetz and Donald Trump in the tweet.

Gaetz replied, "This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang," referring to Perlman's time on Sons of Anarchy as SAMCRO leader Clay Morrow. "Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing a—holes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?" Perlman replied. At this time, Jordan appears to have not responded to any of the tweets, as he was not actively involved in the virtual war of words.