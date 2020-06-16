'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Pledges $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Ted Cruz Wrestles Him

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has pledged $50,000 to Black Lives Matter, if Texas lawmaker Ted Cruz will wrestle him. The proposal comes after Perlman became engaged in a Twitter feud with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz that Cruz jumped into. At one point, Cruz suggested that Perlman should wrestle Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who is a former college wrestling coach, per PEOPLE.

Perlman decided he'd rather take on Cruz, so he fired back, "I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning Jim Jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f— him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending." Cruz replied, "I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?" Perlman later added, "Let’s get back to bidness Ted. Jim Jordan’s too easy, just a little b—. But you teddy, you talk shit about New York every chance you get. My hometown. It’s personal. Let’s go mofo!"

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Initially, the feud between Perlman and Gaetz ignited after the U.S. soccer federation announced that it was repealing its policy of prohibiting players from kneeling during the national anthem, which has been used as a demonstration of peaceful protest against police brutality in America. Perlman tweeted, "The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a f— about what you two dips—s think." He tagged tagged both Gaetz and Donald Trump in the tweet.

Gaetz responded to Perlman's tweet by sharing it with his followers and writing, "This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang," referring to Perlman's time on Sons of Anarchy as SAMCRO leader Clay Morrow. "Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing a—holes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?" Perlman replied. At this time, Jordan appears to have not responded to any of the tweets, as he was not actively involved in the virtual war of words.