'SNL': Kanye West Upset Over Joke, Says the Show 'Uses Black People to Hold Other Black People Back'

Kanye West was not pleased to be the butt of the joke on Saturday Night Live this weekend, especially because the joke came from comedian Issa Rae. Rae mocked West and his campaign in the 2020 presidential election on SNL during her appearance as host. On Sunday morning, West tweeted about the ordeal.

"I've always said SNL uses Black people to hold other Black people back," West tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the Google results for Issa Rae. "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I've paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful."

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

West was referring to a skit on Saturday's episode called "Your Voice Chicago," where Rae played a guest on a local political talk show. In it, she referenced one of her own most famous TV moments from the 2017 Emmy Awards, when she told a reporter she was "rooting for everybody Black." In the skit, Rae said that she was "voting for everybody Black" but later added: "Kanye? F him!"

Rae has championed Black representation at every level of the entertainment industry, particularly in her HBO show Insecure. For many fans, seeing West claim to outdo her in this arena was too much, as they let him know on Twitter.

"Who were you holding back here, while hosting SNL?" wondered one person. Another added: "Something is seriously wrong with you Kanye. Issa Rae is a wonderful, conscious, 'woke' African American actress. She gives back and is respected by her peers and fans alike. You on the other hand are the opposite, you loose more of our respect with each tweet."

Issa Rae herself has not responded to West's tweet so far, though she is generally active on Twitter. The response to her performances on SNL were generally positive, even in a week when the show itself took a lot of flack from critics.

West's impromptu presidential run has been a joke for many, not just Rae. The rapper entered the race late, not even securing a place on the ballot in many states. He has made impassioned pleas to voters over the last few months, often causing concern for his mental health along the way.

The most consistent part of West's platform thus far is his strong pro-life stance against women's reproductive rights. He has railed against abortion from a religious and social standpoint. Right now, his presence in the polls is negligible compared to the other candidates.