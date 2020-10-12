Kanye West Releases Odd Presidential Campaign Video, Urges Supporters to Write Him in on Ballot

✖

Kanye West remains hopeful he has a shot at becoming the next president of the United States as evidenced by his first campaign ad released 22 days ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Up until this point, West had remained fairly quiet and didn’t seem to make much of a serious push outside of getting his name on some ballots across the country and urging people to write-in his name.

The “Stronger” rapper shared the clip on his social media accounts. In it, he is seen speaking in front of a waving black and white American flag questioning the “destiny” of the country. “What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people,” West offered. He then goes into the vision of his, believing that the next step to building up America is to “revive our nation’s commitment to faith” by empowering prayer and restoring faith.

Along with utilizing the restoration of religion as one of his campaign pillars, West also preaches the importance of family. He advised that “we should be servants to to each other” as a means of lifting one another up. Through this, West says, families will be stronger than ever and return to being “the building blocks of society.” The clip also shows clips of families, including his own. The end of his message sees him approving his message and asking everyone to remember to write his name in on ballots that he is not on. West, who is running as a member of the Birthday Party, will have his name on 12 states ballots, including Idaho, Minnesota, Colorado and Kentucky among others.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West first made his declaration for his bid to be the next president in July. That was when he tweeted his official statement, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting our God… I am running for president of the United States.” After throwing his name into the ring, West earned public support from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and Elon Musk, who tweeted shortly after West’s announcement that he would have his “full support.”