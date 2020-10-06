✖

Earlier this year, Kanye West battled COVID-19. In a recent interview with Grazia, his wife, Kim Kardashian, opened up about her husband's battle with the illness. According to the reality star, she played a major role in nursing her husband back to health.

Kardashian told Grazia that when West was dealing with the coronavirus back in February, she was taking care of him on her own all the while taking care of the couple's four children. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she told the publication. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.” She continued, “I had to go and change Kanye’s sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Even though her family had to deal with this difficult situation earlier this year, Kardashian tries to keep a positive outlook on the whole matter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world. Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.” Back in July, West spoke with Forbes where he opened up about his diagnosis for the first time.

At the time, the rapper not only discussed his battle with COVID-19, but West, who is running for president, also opened up about a wide range of topics from President Donald Trump to his thoughts on foreign policy. During the interview, he shared that he contracted COVID-19 in February, before the height of the pandemic. "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” West may have gone through a hard time as he battled COVID-19, but when it comes to taking a vaccine for the illness, he expressed skepticism. He said that he is "extremely cautious" about vaccination and even referred to it as the "mark of the beast."