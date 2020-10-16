Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Seeming to Endorse Kanye West on Instagram, Leaving Many Seething
Kourtney Kardashian voiced support for her brother-in-law Kanye West's third-party presidential campaign on Instagram Thursday, causing an online firestorm. Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a "Vote Kanye" hat. The post included a link to her Poosh website, where she listed the "best" places to buy voting merchandise. That post included a link to West's campaign website, where people can buy that hat Kardashian wore for $40 or a hooded sweatshirt with the same message for $80.
West is married to Kardashian's younger sister, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper began his campaign for president in July and has only made the ballot in 12 states. For weeks, the campaign was quiet after questions about his campaign's connection to Republican operatives sprout, but he released his first campaign commercial earlier this week. In the clip, West said the next step to build up America is to "revive our nation's commitment to faith." He also urged people to write in his name on ballots where he is not included.
Surprisingly, Kardashian has been the only member of her family to publicly endorse West, notes Entertainment Tonight. Kim has encouraged her fans to vote but has not mentioned a specific candidate. "Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future," Kim wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. West has already spent at least $6 million of his own money on his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings, notes The Hill. When he is included in polls, West usually only receives low single-digit support.
One person called Kardashian's post "one of the most irresponsible, egregious, and reckless uses of that family's platform that I've ever seen." Kardashian has 102 million followers. Another person said Kardashian's apparent endorsement of West was a reason to "cancel this f— family forever and eat the f— rich."
"I thought Kourtney Kardashian was more sensible than this," one person wrote. "Kids have been locked in cages. 200,000+ Americans dead. And she is using her platform to promote voting for Kanye. Madness."
Kardashian was also the only member of the family to retweet West's campaign video. This was a big disappointment for one Twitter user, who thought she was the "only Kardashian that may have a little bit of intelligence."
One person suggested Kardashian showed support for West because her children "will suffer none of the consequences of this election." Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and Penelope, 8.
One person called Kardashian's endorsement of West a "letdown." Another shared, "Looks like Kourtney Kardashian lived up to all of our lowest expectations of what the wealthy are truly like- all about only taking care of their own for profit."
Kardashian's post could be "the most embarrassing" thing any of the Kardashians have done in public, one person tweeted. "Kourtney is sick for this. It looks like the gluten free, non-GMO products has gotten to her brain," another person wrote. "I'm very disappointed telling your 10+ million followers to vote for Kanye West."