Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Seeming to Endorse Kanye West on Instagram, Leaving Many Seething

kourtney kardashian posting an insta story to her 102 MILLION followers encouraging them to vote for kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious and reckless uses of that family's platform that i've ever seen. — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) October 16, 2020 One person called Kardashian's post "one of the most irresponsible, egregious, and reckless uses of that family's platform that I've ever seen." Kardashian has 102 million followers. Another person said Kardashian's apparent endorsement of West was a reason to "cancel this f— family forever and eat the f— rich."

this is so embarrassing @kourtneykardash. pic.twitter.com/23Kfo9dItU — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 16, 2020 "I thought Kourtney Kardashian was more sensible than this," one person wrote. "Kids have been locked in cages. 200,000+ Americans dead. And she is using her platform to promote voting for Kanye. Madness."

Wow! Kourtney,I thought that U were the only Kardashian that may have a little bit of intelligence.I was wrong!It's all about the $ 4 U 2.A vote 4 Kanye is a vote 4 Trump.U only care about the tax breaks & stimulus checks.U r a multi millionaire w/out a conscience.Sad 4 your kids — Social Media Guru (@guru_medi) October 16, 2020 Kardashian was also the only member of the family to retweet West's campaign video. This was a big disappointment for one Twitter user, who thought she was the "only Kardashian that may have a little bit of intelligence."

Kourtney Kardashian thinks it's cute and funny that Kanye is meddling with our election. She knows her kids will suffer none of the consequences of this election. #letthemeatcake #boycottthekardashians #boycottkanye @kourtneykardash @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/MkNia5YMTt — Trump's chins (@TrumpsChinFat) October 16, 2020 One person suggested Kardashian showed support for West because her children "will suffer none of the consequences of this election." Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and Penelope, 8.

How utterly ridiculous and what a waste of $$$. https://t.co/1NIY9iMwrZ — Greg Ritter (@CoachRittsD) October 16, 2020 One person called Kardashian's endorsement of West a "letdown." Another shared, "Looks like Kourtney Kardashian lived up to all of our lowest expectations of what the wealthy are truly like- all about only taking care of their own for profit."