Shakira Dealing With Frightening Stalker in Wake of Breakup

Shakira reportedly received multiple disturbing messages from a stalker at her home in Barcelona last month. One of the messages was spray-painted in English on the side of her home, while another message said the author was ready to marry her "right now." The messages came just weeks after the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, announced the end of their relationship.

Grafitti declaring love for Shakira was found at her home on June 20, the Spanish media outlet Europa Press reports. The messages were written in green spray paint and in English. "I'm coming for you, my love," read one message. Another message read, "I love you, my pretty woman." In the third message, the author declared, "I'm ready to marry you right now and support you."

The messages were reportedly left a few meters away from Shakira's front door at her home in Barcelona's Esplugues de Llobregat area. On June 21, Marca reported that Shakira brought the issue to the police. Shakira hasn't publicly commented on the situation and there have been no recent updates.

Early last month, Shakira and Pique announced their split, following rumors that Pique was cheating on the former The Voice coach. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," the two said in a statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The two were together for over a decade and share two children together, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

There were rumors that Pique was having an affair with a waitress before he and Shakira announced their split. Over the weekend, Marca reported that Pique was no longer seeing the mystery woman. "He is single and has a lot of friends," a press photographer told Telecinco.

Shakira also recently faced a scary situation with her father, William Mebarak Chadid. After announcing her split, photos of Shakira getting into an ambulance in Barcelona surfaced, causing fans to worry about her health. On June 4, Shakira said the pictures were taken in late May when she had to take her father to the hospital after he suffered a scary fall. Shakira included a photo of herself kissing Chadid, who had a bruised face and a patch above his eye.

Pique and Shakira reportedly met when she filmed a music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Rumors of their split swirled for months, with a Spanish outlet even reporting Pique was living apart from Shakira. Her fans also believed her song "Te Felicito" was a reference to their deteriorating relationship. "For completing you I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I did not pay attention," she sings in the track.