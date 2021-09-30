Shakira and Son Attacked by Wild Boars in Barcelona

Singer Shakira claims she and her son Milan were attacked by two wild boars while visiting a Barcelona park. The former The Voice coach shared the shocking story on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, claiming the animals “snatched” her handbag and destroyed it. It’s not clear if Shakira or Milan, 8, were injured in the incident, as Shakira only showed her damaged handbag in the footage.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” Shakira said in the now-expired video, reports The Daily Mail. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.” Milan walked through the video, although only his sneakers could be seen. Shakira asked him to tell her fans how “your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Shakira, 44, did not say what park she was visiting when she was attacked. However, aggressive boars have become an increasingly serious issue in Barcola, notes the BBC. In 2016, police received over 1,100 phone calls bout while hogs attacking pets and holding up traffic. Last month, Barcolana resident Xavier Bosch claimed he was bitten by a wild boar while visiting an amusement park, reports the Daily Mail.

Boars have also become an issue in Rome, where boar families are seen roaming the streets daily, the Associated Press reports. It is now estimated that about 10 million wild boars live across Europe, where their population has boomed in recent years. They carry a wide variety of diseases and are considered among the most invasive species in the world because they can live in nearly every environment.

Shakira was a coach on The Voice in 2013 and 2014, and recently performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. She is married to Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and they are also parents to Sasha, 6. In July, a Spanish judge ruled there was enough evidence for her alleged tax fraud case to go to trial, the Associated Press reported at the time. After a three-year investigation, officials say Shakira allegedly did not pay $16.4 million in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. She is accused of living mostly in Spain, even though she declared Panama as her official country of residence to avoid paying taxes. Shakira has denied any wrongdoing, with her representative saying in 2019 that she paid the debt when she found out about it.