Shakira Clears up Hospitalization Rumors With Sad Update

✖

Shakira is clearing up some rumors after she was recently spotted in an ambulance. On Twitter, she shared that it was her father, William Mebarak Chadid, who suffered a fall and was consequently taken to the hospital in the emergency vehicle. Shakira shared this news on the heels of her announcement that she and her partner of 11 years, Gerard Pique, had split.

Shakira posted a message in both Spanish and English to share the news about her father. She also included a photo of her giving her dad, who could be seen with a bandage over his eye, a kiss on the cheek. The singer noted that she was receiving many messages asking about her well-being after she was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. So, she wanted to set the record straight.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th). when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now," Shakira wrote, "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support." On the same day that she revealed this news about her father, it was announced that the singer had split from her longtime partner, with whom she shares two sons, Sasha and Milan.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," a joint statement about the split read. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." Prior to this confirmation, rumors swirled that Pique was having an affair with an unnamed woman. However, nothing has been confirmed on that front. It was also reported that the soccer player was living in his house in Barcelona again away from Shakira and their two kids, according to the Spanish news outlet El Periodico. Some fans have also noted that the lyrics to her most recent track with Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felecito," seem to point to a broken relationship, per PEOPLE. She sings at one point, "For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention."

As of right now, it's unclear what went wrong between the pair. Shakira and Pique confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They reportedly met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.