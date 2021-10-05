Shakira Seen for First Time Since Boar Attack

Shakira isn’t letting her scary run-in with wild boars damper her mood. Just days after the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told fans she was attacked by two wild boars, Shakira was all smiles as she was spotted out and about for the first time since the scary incident.

Photographs obtained by E! News showed the former The Voice coach taking a stroll on Saturday, Oct. 2. For the outing, the singer donned a Grateful Dead t-shirt, which she paired with white sweatpants and matching white ankle boots. She completed the casual ensemble with a white purse and also carried a red and blue bag over her shoulder. In the images, which you can view by clicking here, Shakira wore a wide smile as she enjoyed some fresh air on her stroll. It is unclear where the photos were snapped, and Shakira did not appear to make provide any further remarks regarding her incident with the boars.

The outing came just two days after the singer recounted her terrifying encounter with the creatures for her fans on social media. In a since-expired update to her Instagram Story, Shakira explained the incident went down as she and her 8-year-old son Milan, whom she shares with Gerard Piqué, were visiting a Barcelona park. The Columbian singer, who did not appear to be harmed in the incident, said the boars even stole her purse.

“Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything,” she said in the clip, according to the BBC. She went on to ask Milan, whose sneakers could be seen walking through the video, to tell her fans how “your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Although there has been no further information at this time regarding the alleged attack, the prevalence of wild boars has become an increasing problem in cities across Europe. According to a previous report from The Guardian, Spanish police received a total of 1,187 calls reporting incidents between Barcelonans and wild boars in 2016 alone. Those calls included reports of the animals rooting up turf, holding up traffic, and even attacking dogs. Just last month, Barcelona resident Xavier Bosch claimed he was bitten by a wild boar while visiting an amusement park, the Daily Mail reported, and NPR reported that boars have also become a problem in Rome. The jump in reported run-ins with boars comes as the wild boar population has skyrocketed across Europe, with the BBC reporting their population in Europe is estimated to have surpassed 10 million.