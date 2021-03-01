Shakira Goes All out With Bright Pink Hair in New Photo

✖

Shakira is shaking up 2021 with her brand new 'do. The "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker added a little flair to her weekend vibes and took to Instagram over the weekend with her latest photo as she marked a "Pink Saturday." Shared with her 70.2 million Instagram followers, the new post showed the songstress smiling for the camera as she matched her sweater to her hair.

The pink shades of the post had many weighing in, with many dubbing Shakira "stunning" and "so beautiful." Several others took the opportunity make some pink-themed puns, with one quipping, "Pink Pnather" before somebody else chimed in with, "On Saturdays, we wear Pink from now on," reference to Mean Girls. Another commenter joked, "Pink is the new black," while others imply gushed over how well the singer was "Rockin with the pink hair."

While the Saturday post drew up plenty of reactions, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer actually debuted the new look on Feb. 5, exactly one year after she took the stage alongside Jennifer Lopez for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, and has been rocking it ever since. In swapping her signature caramel-blonde curls for the reddish-pink hue, the singer admitted the color was the result of a dying mishap after she ran out of dye and was forced to mix it with another color, resulting in the pink her tresses are now colored.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she explained in one video that showed her styling her locks. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Although a mishap, the color seems to have grown on the singer. Since first debuting the new look with the caption "Voilà!" and following it up with two other posts that day, Shakira has shared several other posts showcasing the color. This is not the first time she has rocked a similar shade, though. E! News reports that back in 2000, when she recorded her MTV Unplugged live album, she donned a dark red ombre hairstyle, which many reflected on when she first debuted her pink locks in February. Refinery 29 notes that Shakira also red hair in 2002 on the cover of her album Grandes Exitos.