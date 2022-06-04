Shakira Breaks up With Boyfriend of 11 Years Amidst Cheating Rumors

✖

Shakira has put rumors to rest, confirming her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique in a statement on Saturday. It is the latest life twist to affect the global superstar and soccer standout, with Shakira also facing her own legal issues and had to accompany her father to the hospital after he took a nasty spill.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," the joint statement by the former couple reads. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique have announced they are separating https://t.co/svrCCSyYAM — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2022

The confirmation follows a reported affair involving Pique and an unnamed woman, and rumors that the couple were already living apart. These allegations have not been confirmed officially, so they stay firmly in the rumor file. Still, if a reported affair did happen, it seems this weekend was the straw that broke the relationship's back.

No matter the reason, Shakira and Pique have made their split official. The couple met in 2010 while Shakira was promoting her World Cup anthem for the tournament, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." They have two children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira's potential tax fraud issue in Spain also looms close, with the singer accused of skipping out on 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. According to the AP, she has denied any wrongdoing and says she has paid back any money owed in back taxes.

Pique is also facing some legal issues. According to the AP, he has been "implicated" in a Spanish probe looking into contracts behind the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Recordings reportedly show a company run by Pique receiving commissions worth millions in exchange for pushing the tournament to happen in Saudi Arabia. The star denies any wrongdoing, of course, and doesn't see any conflict of interest despite taking part in the Super Cup himself.

These issues aside, it would seem that two of the more successful figures in today's world have come to their stopping point. Why is saved for them until something official is released, but it does show that wealth, success and power don't always equal a happy home.