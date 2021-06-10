Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Lookalike Son Sasha

✖

Shakira's son Sasha is looking more and more like his mom every year! The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 44, shared a rare shot of her 5-year-old son to Instagram Wednesday, who was enjoying his first surfing lesson with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. Giving the hang loose sign with one hand, Sasha couldn't hide his grin, making the little boy look even more similar to his famous mother.

The Colombian singer shares two sons with her longtime partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, Sasha and Milan, 8. Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance, weighing in about how quickly the boys are growing up. "Omg he is so big," one person commented as another fan chimed in, "Sasha grew so fast!" A third noted with a crying emoji, "He’s so big now! Milan and Sasha need to stop growing so fast."

Shakira keeps her private life mostly out of the spotlight, but opened up about motherhood in a 2019 interview with Despierta America’s Alan Tacher, as per Hola!. "I try to give my kids a sense of normalcy within our lives," she explained during their conversation, sharing that she works hard to keep her singer persona separate from her life as a mom.

She added that Piqué plays a big part in parenting their kids, and that they are both dedicated to giving their children the best things in life. "It’s not easy to raise children when you’re someone in the spotlight, it’s one of our biggest challenges," she admitted, added that she would do anything for her children. "I’m like any other mother. If I have I have to sell things in the school fair, I do it too," she said with a laugh.

Taking time off to have her two children, Shakira was also struggling with a vocal cord injury, which hurt not just physically but also emotionally. "I couldn’t even get out of bed from the sadness I felt because the voice for a singer is everything, it’s their identity, it’s like your skin. I never thought I could lose my voice,” she reflected on that time, explaining she had to stay silent for hours on end, despite having two young children who couldn't read at the time. "I would tell the doctors: how can you tell me to stay quiet, I can’t, I have to continue to educate my kids," she recalled of the time before her recovery and return to the stage.