Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled.

People weren’t particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies actress split and called off their engagement. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” an insider told In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another insider told In Touch that Rodgers and Woodley “couldn’t make it work. There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.” Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021. It was believed that the two began dating sometime in 2020. Shortly after Rodgers announced the engagement, Woodley talked about the relationship.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” Woodley said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports,” Shailene admitted. “It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley have a “non-traditional relationship.” The insider added that the couple is “still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

“They rushed into an engagement way too early,” a source told InTouch Weekly Thursday. “The physical chemistry was there, no doubt about it, but the more time passed, the more they realized their differences. Shailene and Aaron thought knew each other but they didn’t really.”