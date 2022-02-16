Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Reportedly Break up After Less Than 2 Years Together

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are no longer a couple. According to In Touch Weekly, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies actress split and called off their engagement. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” an insider told In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another insider told In Touch that Rodgers and Woodley “couldn’t make it work. There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.” Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021. It was believed that the two began dating sometime in 2020. Shortly after Rodgers announced the engagement, Woodley talked about the relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” Woodley said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports,” Shailene admitted. “It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley have a “non-traditional relationship.” The insider added that the couple is “still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

Last week, Rodgers was in Los Angeles for the NFL Honors show to receive his NFL MVP award. Woodley was not there with him, but the focus was not who Rodgers was with but if he will be with the Packers next season. “I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “The best decision for me moving forward — not really place — more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”