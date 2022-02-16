Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts About Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley’s Breakup

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their engagement, and social media had a lot to say about the celebrity split. According to In Touch Weekly, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies actress just couldn’t make things work long-term. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” an insider told In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another insider told In Touch that Rodgers and Woodley “couldn’t make it work. There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.” Even if it’s true that the split was amicable, Twitter still had jokes to make, and most of them were on Woodley’s side. Rodgers really burned through a lot of goodwill due to his recent anti-vaccine rhetoric.

A Week of Celebrity Break-Ups

“In the past 24 hours Kanye and Julia Fox have broken up along with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. President Biden needs to immediately have NATO forces support Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, along with providing counseling for Ben Affleck and JLo,” quipped writer Paul Rudnick. “So many big breakups this week: Kanye, Julia…Shailene and Aaron,” joked comedian Carey O’Donnell. “We’re losing sight of who we are.”

Team Shailene

“I’m really proud of Shailene Woodley for doing her own research,” joked one Twitter user. “When Shailene Woodley asked Aaron Rodgers about marriage she said, ‘Why not just give us a shot?’ and that’s where he drew the line,” tweeted another.

A Social Media Pile-On

“Man, I know he didn’t do well in the playoffs but this seems a little harsh, Shailene,” joked sports writer Blake Allen Murphy. “First the Niners and now Shailene? He’s been trying real hard to avoid a second ring,” another fan tweeted.

Nothing In Common

“I hope shailene woodley ate a little extra clay today as a treat,” tweeted one fan, referencing her unorthodox approach to health. “Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up and End Engagement After She Realized She Didn’t Like Him, Their Belief Systems Differed and They Had Nothing in Common,” wrote another Twitter user.

The Jokes Kept Coming

“Shailene Woodley wouldn’t offer the contract extension,” joked comedian Heather Gardner. “The entire cast of Big Little Lies better be celebrating Shailene Woodley finally being free of that mess of a man,” tweeted another member of Team Shailene.

A Pattern for Rodgers

“Shailene really heard Mary J at the halftime show when she sang No More Drama…” tweeted one fan. “Danica Patrick, Olivia Munn. Shailene Woodley. I’m beginning to think Aaron might be the problem,” wrote another.

Career Speculation

Sports fans also used the break-up to fuel their speculation over where Rodger’s career is headed. “He’s coming back and Shailene didn’t want to spend another year in Green Bay. Let’s goooo,” wrote one fan. “Shailene Woodley lives in Denver. Are the Broncos officially out of the running for Aaron Rodgers?!” guessed another.