'Sex and the City's Chris Noth Speaks out on Sexual Assault Allegations Nearly 2 Years Later

Chris Noth maintains his innocence in the Sex and the City actor's first interview since multiple women accused him of sexual assault in 2021. The 68-year-old actor insisted to USA Today that all of his sexual interactions with these women were consensual, and that the only thing he did wrong was cheat on his wife, Tara Wilson.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told the outlet of Wilson, whom he married in 2012. "What it isn't is a crime." Noth was accused in December 2021 of two instances of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015 by two women who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. That same week, another woman came forward in a report by The Daily Beast, alleging a similar assault occurred when she was 18 and the Equalizer actor was 55. Soon after, singer Lisa Gentile claimed in a press conference that she was also assaulted by Noth.

Noth has denied all of the allegations against him, but in the wake of the accusations was removed from the final episode of the first season of ...And Just Like That, with the show's stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, releasing a statement in support of Noth's accusers. The actor was also pulled from CBS' The Equalizer. No criminal charges have been filed.

"There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I'm not. There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial. There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses," Noth told USA Today. "And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact. And I don't like talking about it because as soon as I do, you'll get the Daily Mail or someone grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don't want my kids seeing that."

After being away from the spotlight for two years, Noth said he wants to get back to work to support his two kids. "I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over. It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels," he said. "So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened."

"People are afraid of all this," he continued. "Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not. ... I have to just continue on. It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life."