Chris Noth Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault, and the TV star has now responded to the allegations. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter went public with accusations from two women, who both claim that Noth raped them. The outlet added that the women came forward at different times, and that they don’t know each other. [Please Note: The following story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault.]

THR reached out to Noth for a statement, and he did reply. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth stated. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” The two women who’ve accused Noth are going by pseudonyms to protect their identity: Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. They came forward after seeing press for the new , And Just Like That.

The alleged encounters took place in 2004 and 2015. THR reports that Lily reached out to them in August, writing in an email, “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims.” Then, in October, Zoe contacted the outlet, advising that she works in the entertainment industry and is not comfortable revealing her identity for fear of retaliation for coming forward with her claims. However, she stated that “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me.” She added, “For so many years, I buried it,” but decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Zoe claims that she met Noth while working at a firm where he regularly did business. They struck up a casual acquaintanceship, which led to her visiting his West Hollywood apartment on occasion. Zoe alleges that the last time she saw Noth, they kissed, but then he tore her clothes off and raped her when she tried to leave.

Lily alleged that she met Noth while working as a server in New York City. One night he invited her to dinner and afterward they went back to his apartment. She claims that while they were there, Noth raped her orally and vaginally. Notably, both women allege that Noth raped them in front of mirrors. At this time, none of Noth’s appear to have commented on the allegations.