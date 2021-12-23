Chris Noth: Fourth Woman Accuses ‘Sex and the City’ Star of Sexual Assault

A fourth woman is accusing Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. Singer Lisa Gentile was joined by attorney Gloria Allred in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, detailing an alleged assault by Noth in 2002. The first two allegations against Noth were published in The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 16. A third woman came forward the following day in a Daily Beast article. In 1995, Beverly Johnson also reportedly accused Noth of assault. [Please Note: The following story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault.]

Gentile said she met Noth at a restaurant in New York City in 1998. In early 2002, she agreed to get a ride home from Noth around midnight. She allowed him into her apartment, thinking he just wanted to see her apartment. “He just wanted to see where I lived. He came upstairs. We entered and we went into the kitchen,” Gentile claimed, reports PEOPLE. “He wanted to see the rest of the apartment, but I didn’t show him because my roommates were sleeping. He used the restroom and I found some old box wine and poured him a glass.”

Noth allegedly began touching and kissing Gentile, even though she asked him to stop, she claimed. He “forcibly pulled” her towards him in the kitchen, she claims, and she “quickly became uncomfortable” because he started “slobbering” all over her. She claims she tried to stop him as he allegedly squeezed her breasts under her shirt.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him,” Gentile explained. “I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly, and then even harder he pushed my hands down toward his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yell ‘No, I don’t want this.’ He became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a b-. He stormed out of my apartment.”

After Noth left, Gentile said she woke up her roommate and best friend to describe what happened. The next day, Noth called her to warn her against telling anyone what happened. He threatened to ruin her career and “blacklist” her in the entertainment business. He hung up, and Gentile called her parents in tears, she said.

During the press conference, Gentile said she was “afraid” to come forward before, but chose to do so now after hearing about the other allegations. “I feel that we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did – and also speaking out to ensure the rights of my nieces, my goddaughter, and future victims of sexual harassment and assault,” she said. Allred said Gentile had not been in contact with the other alleged victims. The attorney also called on Sex and the City stars Saran Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to publicly support the Adult Survivors Act after they released a statement supporting the alleged victims.

On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published interviews with two women, identified as Zoe and Lily, who said they were sexually assaulted by Noth in 2004 and 2015, respectively. In a statement to THR, Noth called the allegations “categorically false.” He called encounters with the two women “consensual.”

The Daily Beast later published an interview with a woman identified as Ava. She told the site she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Noth at a New York City restaurant in 2010 when she was 18. Noth’s representative called the third allegation a “complete fabrication.” After the third allegation surfaced, CBS and Universal Television fired Noth from The Equalizer. A3 Artists Agency also dropped Noth as a client.

Last week, the allegations Johnson made in 1995 also resurfaced. At the time, the National Enquirer published court documents in which the model, whom Noth dated from 1990 to 1995, accused the actor of beating her and making death threats, reports the Daily Mail. Johnson reportedly filed for a restraining order. Johnson has not commented on the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.