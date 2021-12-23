Former ‘Sex and the City’ Stand-in Alleges Chris Noth’s Behavior on Set Was ‘Toxic’

A former Sex and the City stand-in has come forward to allege that actor Chris Noth exhibited “toxic” behavior while on-set of the iconic series. Back in February, Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, wrote an essay for The Independent, detailing claims against Noth regarding how he conducted himself when the cameras weren’t rolling. “I was Charlotte’s stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me,” she wrote in a new update to the essay.

Initially, Kristin only mentioned an “alpha male actor” who was rude to other people on-set, but she did not name Noth specifically. Now she has confirmed he was the individual she was referring to. “I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly,” she writes, then going on to detail her own allegations against Noth. “The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched,” Kristin claimed. “I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. ‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said, inching even closer. She states that she made an effort to not be around Noth after the interaction. “My gut said to quit that first day. Instead, I stayed too long, like staying in a bad relationship for far too many years, hoping I’d persevere and land my big break.”

On Thursday, Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed report of accusations against Noth, brought forward by two women. The women claim that Noth raped them, with one alleged incident taking place in 2004 and the other happening in 2015. THR reached out to Noth for a statement, and he did reply. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

He continued, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” Soon, more women came forward to make claims against Noth, including actress actress Zoe Lister-Jones. Noth’s character had already been killed off the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, but he has since been fired from CBS’ .