Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence on Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' Cameo

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall will be making a cameo in an upcoming Season 2 episode of the spinoff series, And Just Like That, and now her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on the news. Deadline reports that Parker spoke with the Daily Mail, telling the outlet, "We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've, you know, approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy."

The new comments come after it was revealed that Cattrell's Sex and The City character Samantha will appear in one scene during the next season of And Just Like That, and it's already been filmed. It will reportedly feature Samantha having a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. However, Variety reported that Cattrall filmed her dialogue without any of the other cast members or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. Cattrall did not feature in the new show's first season, though her character was included, seemingly due to her infamous feud with Parker. During a previous conversation with Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."

Fellow Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis — who also appears in And Just Like That — spoke more directly to the Daily Mail about the cameo, and insinuated that it likely won't result in repairing the issues between Cattrall and the rest of the cast. "We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she's a great character. I don't know that we're even trying for closure at this point, or resolution.

Davis added, "I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who's been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her." She went on to say, "And wouldn't this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that's what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren't disappointed."