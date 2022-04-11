Chris Noth's Character on 'The Equalizer' Gets Dramatic Send-off Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

✖

The Equalizer fans finally know what happened to William Bishop. After actor Chris Noth was fired by the CBS drama after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women back in December, the fate of his character was revealed in Sunday night's episode. In a dramatic send-off, the ex-CIA director is revealed to have been away working on an investigation for months before he's killed in a plane crash planned by Mason Quinn (Chris Vance).

Following The Hollywood Reporter's story in December accusing Noth of sexual assault dating back to 2014 and 2015, the actor appeared in just one additional episode of The Equalizer that had already been completed prior to the allegations before being removed from the show. Noth was also dropped by his talent agency following the allegations, his ads for Peloton were pulled, and his cameo in the And Just Like That finale was cut.

Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied both women's accounts in a statement, calling both encounters "consensual." He said at the time, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Queen Latifah, who plays Robyn McCall on The Equalizer, opened up in January about Noth's firing from the show. "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," she told PEOPLE at the time. "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with." At the time, the star said writers were still trying to figure out how to write Bishop off the show.

"We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character," Latifah said. "Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry... and my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.