'And Just Like That' Star Alexa Swinton on How Season 2 Brings 'Energy' of 'Sex and the City' (Exclusive)

The Sex and the City franchise continues with Season 2 of And Just Like That, which premieres on Max on Thursday, June 22. And fans are ready to see what happens next with Rose "Rock" Goldenblatt, the child of Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Henry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). PopCulture.com spoke exclusively with Alexa Swinton, who plays Rose, and she explained why Season 2 of And Just Like That is big for the show.

"I think I can confidently say Sex and the City is back. I think there's no doubt about it," Swinton exclusively told PopCulture. "I just watched the original show maybe a month or two ago, because I was a little bit too young before. I'm about to be 14, so kind of still too young. But I watched it and I can confidently say that the energy of the show is back, and I think all of the cast and crew are more in tune and more in the flow of the original show. After the first season of trying to get back into the hang of things, I think we're confidently there again."

(Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

In the first season of And Just Like That, Rose admits to not feeling like a girl. Later in the season, Rose identifies as non-binary and goes by "Rock." The question is what's in store for Rock heading into Season 2?

"So I think Rock goes through a lot of, I guess, less identity finding because that was more the first season and more about what they like to do in their free time, and being a kid and having fun, and trying new things out," Swinton said. "I think Rock gets to wear a lot of fun new clothes, maybe some of them are by only one brand, and they got to do a lot of fun things in front of a camera."

One of the biggest stories surrounding And Just Like That Season 2 is the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. When the news broke of Cattrall's appearance, it was a surprise for Swinton. "I was shocked," Swinton revealed. "I learned the same time you guys did. So I was like, 'Oh my God, what is going on?' I was so surprised and honestly so happy. I love Samantha. I love her energy, I love who she is. I think Kim Cattrall is an incredible actress, so I'm very, very happy to see Samantha Jones coming back to Sex and the City."

(Photo: Jon Moe)

Swinton, who is about to turn 14, knows that she's part of a franchise loved by millions of people. And that's why she was a little intimidated when she met everyone for the first time during the first table read of the show. But Swinton felt right at home when Davis showed her a lot of love the first time meeting her.

"They're all huge," she said. "And I was kind of nervous to say anything to anyone because I was so scared. I was like, 'Oh my God, they're all huge.' And she come to me first and she was like, 'Hi Alexa. I just wanted to say I saw your tapes and I knew right away you were the Rose for this show. And I'm so, so happy you get to join our family and we're so happy that you're here.' And she made me feel so at home and I'm so, so lucky because I probably would've not been able to say that much that entire day if it wasn't for her welcoming me."

The first two episodes of And Just Like That are streaming now on Max. The following nine episodes will premiere on the streaming service weekly on Thursdays.