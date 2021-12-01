Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment to Fan Criticizing Her Drinking Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment addressing a fan’s complaint in her most recent TikTok. In her latest video, the pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining the definition of “heavy” drinking. “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women,” Bentel explains in the video as Gomez is seen cringing sheepishly.

Gomez captioned her post “it’s a joke,” but some of her followers didn’t seem to think that it was funny. “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena,” commented one follower,” to which Gomez responded, “It was a joke a—.” Gomez underwent a kidney transplant In 2017 due to her lupus, and her replacement kidney was donated by her friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa.

In 2020, Gomez was offended by a joke made in the Saved by the Bell reboot where a group of characters was debating who donated her kidney, name dropping Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber. “Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive,” a source told ET at the time. “She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense.”

Producers from the show ended up issuing an apology over the joke. “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” their statement read, per Variety. The publication reached out to Gomez’s representatives for comment, but they didn’t immediately respond. Not only did these references draw widespread criticism from fans, but Francia Raisa, Gomez’s friend who donated her kidney to the singer, also spoke out about the controversy on social media. She acknowledged the apology from those behind the show but noted that she wants everyone to take this situation seriously.

“Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall,” Raisa wrote on Twitter. “As a kidney donor, I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!”