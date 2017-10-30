Francia Raisa Reveals the Scary Thing She Did Before Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

Over the summer, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, a procedure she kept secret from her fans for months. Her donor was her best friend, Francia Raisa, and the pair sat down for a powerful interview with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the procedure.

Gomez explained that her kidneys “were just done,” but the waiting list for a transplant was years long and she didn’t want to ask anyone she knew to donate to her. When Raisa heard what was going on, she immediately volunteered to get tested and the duo found out she was a match.

“One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well,” Raisa recalled of her friend. “She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long.’ “

Before the day of their surgery, the friends ate a large meal and had someone French braid their hair, although Raisa admitted that there was one thing she had to do beforehand that made her a little nervous.

“I had to write a will, which was scary because there’s no guarantee I’ll wake up,” she revealed.

Raisa underwent her operation shortly before Gomez, sharing that her friend came into the room with her to calm her nerves.

“She came in and held my hand. She said, ‘You good?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. We’re doing this,’ ” the actress said. “They have Valium to calm you down. I didn’t remember anything else.”

While recovering was difficult for both women, they were able to go through the process together.

“You feel she saved your life?” Guthrie asked Gomez.

“Because she did,” the singer replied.

