Selena Gomez Chris Evans Romance Rumors Intensify After Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Backstage Moment

Is Taylor Swift giving credence to those Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors? The singer has fans wondering if she was dropping a clue about her bestie’s love life after she shared a video of Gomez rocking a sweater that looks a lot like the one Evans wore in Knives Out while supporting her backstage at Saturday Night Live.

Following her performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” during the Nov. 13 episode of SNL, Swift shared a TikTok clip of her and the Only Murders in the Building star backstage, declaring Gomez her “bestie” and a “bad b–h.” Gomez’s sweater immediately had fans talking in the comments, as it looked familiar to many as the cult favorite knitwear from Evans’ 2019 film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gomez and the Avengers: Endgame star first sparked rumors they were a couple in October when they were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles, and days later, the pair were photographed at the same restaurant. That same month, one TikTok user spotted a brunette woman in the reflection of the piano Evans was playing in a video he shared playing Prince’s “Purple Rain.” While fans of Gomez pointed out she had recently cut her hair into a bob, which would not match the woman in the reflection, it still had fans wondering.

The Rare singer previously expressed her crush on Evans during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked about her love life. “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” she said at the time. When Cohen mentioned that his brother had bartended on the late-night show a week earlier, Gomez excitedly replied, “Really? Last week? Maybe it’s meant to be.”

Neither Gomez nor Evans have addressed rumors that they’re a couple. Gomez previously was involved with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off for several years before calling it off for good in 2018, as well as The Weeknd, whom she dated in 2017. Evans was last linked to comedian and actor Jenny Slate, whom he dated from 2016 to 2018.