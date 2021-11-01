Demi Lovato Reunites With Their Ex Joe Jonas for Halloween Party

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reunited for Halloween! The former couple and Camp Rock co-stars were all smiles as they posed together at a Los Angeles Halloween party over the weekend. The Jonas Brothers star shared the photo with a purple heart on his Instagram Story Sunday and “Dancing With the Devil” singer reshared the post on their own Story.

Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, brought back the 2000s for Halloween with their Lizzie McGuire Movie-inspired costumes. While the “Sucker” artist dressed up as Italian pop star-turned-villain Paolo Valisari, the Game of Thrones actress played one of Hilary Duff’s two characters in the Disney movie, Italian pop star Isabella Parigi. Lovato, meanwhile, looked chic in an all-black outfit, complete with matching hat and black lipstick. Also in attendance at the star-studded party were celebs like Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Rebel Wilson.

Jonas and Lovato first met in 2007 while filming Camp Rock, going public as a couple in March 2010. Their romance was short-lived, however, as the Disney Channel stars called things off after just three months. Despite the breakup, the two remained friends, with Lovato even touring with the Jonas Brothers the same year.

Their close friendship appeared to fade over the years, however, with Lovato telling Harper’s Bazaar in May 2020 that the only person they were in contact with from their Disney years was Miley Cyrus. Shaking their head no when asked if they were still talking to the Jonas Brothers, Lovato answered, “I talk to Miley. She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Lovato said at the time they weren’t close with Selena Gomez at the time either, despite being so close in their early Disney years. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” Lovato said, stopping. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”