Hailey Bieber Opens up About Helping Justin Bieber Through ‘Dark’ Times in His Sobriety Journey

Hailey Bieber is opening about how she’s supported husband Justin Bieber through “dark” times in his sobriety journey, crediting her experience growing up with father Stephen Baldwin as giving her the tools she needs. The model, 24, talked about her experience with substance abuse in her family in Wednesday’s episode of the Victoria’s Secret VS Voices podcast.

Having navigated her father’s addiction battle has given Hailey a lot of experience handling people in a similar place. “There’s a lot of addiction that runs in our family, like, not even just my dad but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggled with a lot of different things,” she said. “He was always just extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out.”

The “Peaches” singer has been open about his struggles with sobriety over the years, and Hailey said it’s made her look back on “dark spaces” in her life and how addiction in her family has shaped where she is now. “I was never somebody who struggled with any substances, but that’s because I was so aware of it because of my dad,” she explained. “He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, ‘I’m never trying it,’ because I’m just so scared that if I try it one time, it might lead into something else.”

It’s this kind of awareness that helped Hailey create an open dialogue with her husband about his substance abuse issues and journey to getting sober. “I think even just the open dialogue of, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ Being able to be honest,” she said of her conversations with Justin. “I’ve had times where I would get nervous, like, ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was like, a dark time for you.’ But he has very, very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and I think that is all I can really ask for.” The couple tied the knot in Sept. 2018 and has discussed trying to start a family in the near future.