Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship Status in Video Showcasing New Hairstyle

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight when it comes to her dating life! The 29-year-old actress and singer took to TikTok Thursday to participate in a popular trend on the social media platform, lip-syncing audio of an unimpressed woman fending off compliments from a man trying to get her to go out on a date with him.

Gomez reiterated in her caption that she was having a similar experience when it comes to her love life, writing, “Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word.” Gomez might not be impressed with the romantic prospects in her life at this time, but she impressed plenty of her followers with her cute new bangs, which she previously debuted on Instagram last month.

The “Rare” artist previously was the subject of dating rumors with entrepreneur Zen Matoshi and Captain America actor Chris Evans but is clearly living her best single life for now. In February, Gomez told Glamour she had grown into her own biggest cheerleader over the years after growing up in the public eye. “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure,” she told the outlet. “It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look. Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

Gomez remembered that from her early days on the Disney Channel, she felt like she had to be “perfect or look a certain way.” The Only Murders in the Building star added, “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.” Gomez credits therapy with helping her stop her intrusive thoughts over the years and helping her become more comfortable being herself.

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she explained. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”