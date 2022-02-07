Chris Evans Reportedly Dating New Actress Amid Relationship Rumors With Selena Gomez

Chris Evans’ love life is as mysterious as ever, but his latest rumored girlfriend seems to come out of nowhere. According to a report by Just Jared, Evans may be dating actress Alba Baptista, best known for starring in Warrior Nun on Netflix back in 2020. So far, Evans and Baptista have not commented on this new rumor.

Evans is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, and even his dating history is full of unverified assumptions. He may have dated Jessica Biel, Emmy Rossum, Christina Ricci, Sandra Bullock, Lily Collins, Jenny Slate and Lily Collins, among others. He was recently linked to Selena Gomez, but that rumor has reportedly been debunked in favor of the theories about Evans and Baptista. However, this theory is based mostly on amateur social media detective work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alba posted photos on her Instagram Story of herself celebrating New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles last month, and fans believe they were taken in Evans’ backyard. Since the actor is pretty active on social media and often shares glimpses of his home, die-hard fans are pretty confident they can recognize it.

Meanwhile, Evans posted a video last month taken in a hotel room, and fans are convinced that it was taken in the Four Seasons hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. Since that’s Alba’s hometown, fans speculated that he must have been there to visit her.

Beyond that, the theories about Evans and Baptista get more perilous and hard to verify. The two have not appeared on screen together, though fans believe they were both in Europe at the same time last year when Evans was filming The Gray Man and Baptista was filming Warrior Nun Season 2. Still, Europe is a big continent and as the stars of their respective productions, neither of them would have had much free time to sneak away.

Evans is 40 years old Baptista is 24 years old. Baptista has been acting on screen since 2012, but Warrior Nun was her English-language debut. Of course, Evans is best known for playing Captain America for a decade’s worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Evans continues to post glimpses of his personal life on social media, but most of them are focused on his beloved dog Dodger. He has not commented on the rumors that he is dating Baptista, nor on most of the prominent rumors that preceded it.